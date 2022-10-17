Angela Lansbury and her tireless commitment to the fight against AIDS

“In over 30 years Angela you have never said ‘no’ when asked to help”

Angela Lansbury – who died at 96 on October 11th – during the terrible years of the AIDS pandemic of the 80s has never pulled back, indeed she has always been on the front line.

One Christmas Angela Lansbury sent 10,000 supporters of Aid For Aids a photo of her as a wish for happy holidays, recalling the need to continue donating to the fight against AIDS: “This disease is robbing us of our friends and our future. This disease knows no discrimination.”

While in 1996, during a ‘double’ gala evening to celebrate her artistic career and fundraising (promoted by herself) for the American Foundation for AIDS Research (AmFar) and for the Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS.

She gave a 10-minute speech in which she claimed to have been inspired in the fight against AIDS by the death of her friend and theatre producer of ‘Gypsy’, Fritz Holt, former partner of director and producer Barry Brown.

Over the years, Lansbury has raised countless fundraisers in tens of millions of dollars to support the fight against AIDS.

Thanks, Angela!