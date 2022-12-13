Barbados abolishes two anti-LGBTQ+ Laws

Fourth British Commonwealth country to abolish colonial anti-LGBTQ+ Laws

The Barbados High Court has abolished Sections 9 and 12 of the ‘Barbados Sexual Offences Act’ that criminalized same-sex, personal intimacy.

Section 9 provided life imprisonment for men caught in the act, while Section 12 provided the maximum penalty of 10 years in prison for both men and women.

The decision was made on December 12, but will not be put in writing until January 2023.

Téa Braun (Human Dignity Trust CEO): “This is a resounding victory for LGBTQ+ people in Barbados, which is the third country in the region to decriminalize this year through the courts.”

Other anti-LGBTQ+ Laws were also repealed in 2022 in Antigua and Barbuda, and then in St. Kitts and Nens.

