Boxing, admission of transgender boxers under discussion

In boxing — soon — discussions will begin on the possible inclusion of transgender boxers. This is the commitment made by the World Boxing Council (WBC) one of the highest bodies in international professional boxing.

The Word Boxing Council statement states, “The participation of transgender people in pity sports is a controversial topic. It is argued that transgender women have an unfair advantage over cisgender women in competitive and contact sports because of physiological differences.”

Not only has that, in fact, again in the statement, but the WBC also made a commitment “to protect human rights, to eradicate discrimination and to help those who need it most.”

A very important discussion for the inclusion of transgender people in professional sports. And at the same time, very controversial.

