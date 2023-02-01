Campbell Johnstone, the first All-Blacks Rainbow

Former All Blacks rugby player comes out publicly as gay

Campbell Johnstone (42) played for the All-Blacks (New Zealand’s national rugby team active since 1892) until his retirement from the field in 2014.

He is now the first All-Blacks to publicly come out as gay.

During n current affairs TV program, Campbell Johnstone publicly came out: ”I’m gay, I’ve lived in the lie for a long time. I hope it helps others find the courage to say it.’‘

Congratulations also came from Grant Robertson, New Zealand’s Minister of Sport and former Deputy Minister and openly gay.

”Now with the All-Blacks, another barrier has been broken. I hope it inspires future generations to be open, happy, and comfortable.”

Best wishes for his new life at Campbell Johnstone.

