Colorado Springs massacre, terrorist’s father: ‘Glad he’s not gay’

Aaron Brink, father of the bomber, was relieved after getting confirmation that his son was not gay

Five people died and someone injured 25 others in the massacre at the LGBTQ+ nightclub “Club Q” in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The perpetrator of this (umpteenth) massacre is 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich who shot wildly inside the ‘Club Q’ nightclub one Saturday night only to be stopped by several patrons, who were present on that bloody night of terror.

What makes one cringe beyond the innocent deaths and injuries are the statements made by the terrorist’s father.

Qatar 2022 increasingly homophobic

Aaron Brink (48) a former MMA fighter, Mormon, conservative Republican, and hard-core film actor, had not seen his son in years.

When he was interviewed about his son’s massacre, his main concern was his son’s sexual orientation.

“They started telling me about the incident, about a shooting… and then I found out it was a gay bar. I got scared, ‘Shit, is my son gay?’ I’m a conservative Republican. What was Anderson Lee doing in an LGBTQ+ bar? Was he gay too?” he asked the same reporter.

Colorado, a massacre at LGBTQ+ club

And after learning that his killer son was not gay, “Okay, well shit, Anderson is accused of committing a massacre, but I’m not happy he’s not gay.”

In the end, better to have a terrorist son who killed 5 people and injured 25 others than to have a gay son.

And now who’s going to tell Aaron Bricks that his son Anderson Lee Aldrich once stood up in court as a ‘non-binary person’?

