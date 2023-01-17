Edinburgh – London clash over Scotland’s Gender Recognition Bill

London could block Scottish Parliament’s Gender Recognition Bill

Relations between the government in Edinburgh and the government in London are increasingly strained, and this time the bone of contention is not over Scottish independence but over a Transgender Self-Determination Bill.

Nicola Sturgeon, First Minister of Scotland, has warned London not to block the passage of Scotland’s Gender Recognition Bill. A Law that Scotland will defend even up to the UK’s highest court.

“What I can say in general is that we will absolutely, robustly and rigorously and with a very, very high degree of confidence defend the Legislation.”

This is what Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said.

Should Downing Street 10 decide to block the Act, it would be the first time a London government has used the locking mechanism.