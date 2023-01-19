European Court of Human Rights to Russia: ‘Recognize same-sex unions’

A ruling that Russia will indeed not implement

A 3-year legal battle to arrive at this ruling by the European Court of Human Rights against Russia. This action for LGBTQ+ civil rights in Russia started thanks to the complaint of 3 couples who were denied the right to marry by the Moscow government. And so in 2021, the Third Chamber ruled (by unanimous vote) that the Moscow government’s denial of any legal recognition of same-sex couples violated the human rights of Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

In response, on October 12 of that year, Moscow asked the Grand Chamber of the Court for an opinion. That was negative towards them.

Although Russia is no longer a party to the European Convention on Human Rights in September 2022 because of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, the European court keeps jurisdiction over complaints filed before that date.

The Moscow government has stated that for them to extend marriage to same-sex couples as well would violate the Russian Constitution itself, as well as be contrary to public order. And that the traditional family (man and woman) “is a fundamental value of Russian society.”

A victory for the entire LGBTQ+ community, as stated by Maria Walsh, vice president of the LGBTI Intergroup: “Glorious day for our community. The time has come for rainbow families to get the protection and recognition they deserve. We will continue to lobby to ensure that this ruling will one day result in mandatory relationship recognition in cross-border cases.”

Yet even in the heart of the European Union, there are members who still provide no legal framework for same-sex couples-Bulgaria, Latvia, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia.

We are confident that soon, these members will come into line with the legal recognition of same-sex couples.

