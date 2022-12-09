European Union: ‘Recognize rainbow families throughout Europe’

Scritto il Andrea Sanna

The historic decision by the European Commission on the civil rights of rainbow families

Same-sex families with their respective children should be recognized as a family within the European Union because all European citizens should be free to move and settle in any European Union country without discrimination.

Figures speak of some 2 million children being denied their right to a family if they move to a European country that does not recognize same-sex families.

“The new rules provide legal clarity for many families in a cross-border situation within the European Union and allow children to benefit from their parental rights under national law in matters such as inheritance, maintenance, custody, or the right of parents to act as legal representatives of the child (for educational or health matters).”

A victory for all rainbow families, who will now see themselves recognized as families in all EU member states.

