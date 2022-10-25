Farewell to Lesly Jordan, star of ‘Will & Grace’ and ‘Call Me Kat’

Farewell to Lesly Jordan, star of 'Will & Grace' and 'Call Me Kat'

Car accident, the cause of actor Lesly Jordan’s passing

Lesly Jordan (67), according to initial rumors, while driving his car on Hollywood streets crashed into a building.



Possibly because of an illness. And despite the quick intervention of the rescue services, there was nothing that Jordan could do.

LGBTQ+ icon and out gay man, Lesly Jordan was an actor, playwright, singer, and comedian. Star of the LGBTQ+ themed cult series ‘Will & Grace’ where he played the character of wealthy Republican ‘fake straight’ and sworn enemy of Karen Walker.



And most recently in the series ‘Call Me Kate,’ now in its third season, but after the news of Lesly Jordan’s passing, filming was suspended.

“A funny, happy-go-lucky citizen” – Lesly Jordan on the secret of her success.

