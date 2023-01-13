France, a 13-year-old student, takes his own life over homophobic bullying

Lucas committed suicide last Saturday after facing violent anti-LGBTQ+ bullying incidents

A tragic event occurred in France, where Lucas, a young middle school student only 13 years old, committed suicide because of homophobia. The boy repeatedly denounced homophobia himself and his mother, but without obtaining concrete acts from the Louis Armand de Golbey middle school (Vosges department).

Lucas was a very active member of the LGBTQ+ community, as he repeatedly revealed in his TikTok profile.

A family friend, Stéphanie, stated that: “He was constantly harassed because of the way he dressed, his manner, his presence. He didn’t hide, and that bothered some people.”

During a parent-teacher meeting last September, both Lucas and his mother reported the homophobic violence they had experienced. Still, the school did little to counter homophobic bullying, claiming that for them the situation had been resolved because Lucas had stated that things were going well and that he was no longer insulted at school.

Statements disputed by Lucas’ family friend, stating the young man would complain “Again and again and again. His mother asked for help several times, the school, where he spent three-quarters of his time, did not respond.”

Lucas’s family will file a formal complaint against the school. It will hold the funeral on Saturday, December 14.