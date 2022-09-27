In Cuba, 66% said yes to gay marriage and adoption

Cubans have strongly spoken out in favour of the new Rainbow-colored Family Code

In the end, Cuba said yes. 66% of those entitled to vote voted in favour of the new Family Code that will replace the previous one dated 1975.

“From today, we will be a better country. Love is already Law.” These are the words of the President of the Cuban Republic, Miguel Diaz-Canel, regarding the victory of the Yes front.

The new Family Code will recognize same-sex marriage equality and also adoptions by gay couples. This is a rainbow breakthrough.

A revolution wanted by the people who, however, – during the referendum campaign – were hindered by the opponents of the Cuban Communist Party and the Cuban Catholic Church opposed to the legalization of marriage equality, gay adoptions and surrogacy.

According to Alina Balseiro, President of the National Electoral Council, 74% of those entitled to the referendum went to the referendum with a clear affirmation of the Yes front that won with about 66% (4 million citizens) while the No stopped at about 33% (2 million citizens).

Satisfaction for the victory among the many organizations for the defence of civil rights, first the Cenesex (National Center for Sex Education) chaired by the deputy Mariela Castro, one of the main promoters of this new Cuban revolution in terms of family and civil rights.

His father, former President Raul Castro, also immediately spoke out in favour of the reform.

The novelties of the new Family Code, besides marriage and gay adoptions, are, for example:

Surrogacy Increase in penalties for domestic and gender violence

Possibility for children to choose between the surname of the father and that of the mother

Prohibition for early marriages Introduction of institutions such as foster care and the ombudsman of the family

Greater attention and protection for disabled people and the elderly

Cuba is the first nation in the Caribbean and the second in Central America to have legalized marriage equality and gay adoption.

Recall that in Cuba homosexuality was illegal until 1975, the year in which the Cuban government decriminalized it.

While in 2010, Leader Maximo Fidel Castro publicly asked forgiveness for the state homophobia of which the Cuban Communist Party itself was ashamed.