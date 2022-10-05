In France, trans students will choose their name

Scritto il Andrea Sanna
In France, trans students will choose their name

French transgender students will choose their name regardless of biological reality

LGBTQ+ breakthrough in French schools. Now transgender students will finally be able to change their name, but without changing their Marital Status. LGBTQ+ breakthrough in French schools. Now transgender students will finally be able to change their name, but without changing their Marital Status.

This is a measure included in the circular of the Ministry of Education French dated 29 September 2022.

Scottish footballer Zander Murray inspires young footballer to come out

Circular that has been the subject of a request for cancellation because such a change of name is not provided for by the Law which provides “That no citizen may bear a surname or name other than those stated in the birth certificate”.

However, the Council of State considered the circular to comply with the legislation.

In Cuba, 66% said yes to gay marriage and adoption

The name chosen by the transgender student will be used by classmates and school staff and will also be changed on their school documents (e.g. the canteen card and teachers’ register).

The change of name will be recognized after the presentation – by the student – with relative authorization from the parents.

London and Boston Marathons green light for non-binary athletes

However, this procedure will not apply in documents referring to state tests, where the name present in the Civil Status will appear.

France continues to be revolutionary. A decision, this one that will help a lot of young transgender students to be themselves and live their lives.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

A note to our visitors

This website has updated its privacy policy in compliance with changes to European Union data protection law, for all members globally. We’ve also updated our Privacy Policy to give you more information about your rights and responsibilities with respect to your privacy and personal information. Please read this to review the updates about which cookies we use and what information we collect on our site. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our updated privacy policy.

Tema Seamless Keith, sviluppato da Altervista

Apri un sito e guadagna con Altervista - Disclaimer - Segnala abuso - Notifiche Push - Privacy Policy - Personalizza tracciamento pubblicitario