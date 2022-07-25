In Greece, it banned surgery on intersex minors for ‘sexual normalization’

The Greek Parliament has approved the ban on surgical interventions for the ‘sexual normalization’ of minors

Now the Medically Assisted Reproduction Reforms ACT will prevent doctors–and parents–from performing surgeries for ‘sexual normalization’ on people under the age of 15, except for those in possession of a court order stating otherwise.

Offenders–according to the new law–risk fines and even imprisonment.

Who are intersex people? They are born with undefined sexual organs or with reproductive anatomy of neither male nor female. And this fact brings serious psychological problems during their growth and at the same time leads families to subject their children to these surgeries.

Surgical interventions that caused different health disorders and also the sterilization of the patient himself.

These interventions seek to attribute an intersex person to one of the two traditional sexes, with high risks to their state of physical and mental health. Let’s say that they are not suitable interventions for minors who are still in the phase of growth, not only physical but also sexual.

Of course, the law does not prohibit people over the age of 15 from undergoing these surgeries or undertaking hormonal treatments to change their bodies.

This ban is present–in addition to Greece–also in Malta, Portugal and Germany, also from this year, Greece has introduced a ban on ‘conversion therapies’ for LGBTQ+ people. Therapies–devoid of any scientific basis–should ‘transform’ a gay person into a heterosexual person.