In Greece, it banned surgery on intersex minors for ‘sexual normalization’

Scritto il Andrea Sanna
In Greece, it banned surgery on intersex minors for 'sexual normalization'

The Greek Parliament has approved the ban on surgical interventions for the ‘sexual normalization’ of minors

Now the Medically Assisted Reproduction Reforms ACT will prevent doctors–and parents–from performing surgeries for ‘sexual normalization’ on people under the age of 15, except for those in possession of a court order stating otherwise.

Offenders–according to the new law–risk fines and even imprisonment.

In the United States, a Law to protect egalitarian marriage

Who are intersex people? They are born with undefined sexual organs or with reproductive anatomy of neither male nor female. And this fact brings serious psychological problems during their growth and at the same time leads families to subject their children to these surgeries.

Surgical interventions that caused different health disorders and also the sterilization of the patient himself.

Thousands of Budapest Pride to say ‘no’ to ‘LGBTQ+ propaganda’ law

These interventions seek to attribute an intersex person to one of the two traditional sexes, with high risks to their state of physical and mental health. Let’s say that they are not suitable interventions for minors who are still in the phase of growth, not only physical but also sexual.

Of course, the law does not prohibit people over the age of 15 from undergoing these surgeries or undertaking hormonal treatments to change their bodies.

Tom Daley was awarded the Order of the British Empire

This ban is present–in addition to Greece–also in Malta, Portugal and Germany, also from this year, Greece has introduced a ban on ‘conversion therapies’ for LGBTQ+ people. Therapies–devoid of any scientific basis–should ‘transform’ a gay person into a heterosexual person.

On sale at Amazon

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

A note to our visitors

This website has updated its privacy policy in compliance with changes to European Union data protection law, for all members globally. We’ve also updated our Privacy Policy to give you more information about your rights and responsibilities with respect to your privacy and personal information. Please read this to review the updates about which cookies we use and what information we collect on our site. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our updated privacy policy.

Tema Seamless Keith, sviluppato da Altervista

Apri un sito e guadagna con Altervista - Disclaimer - Segnala abuso - Notifiche Push - Privacy Policy - Personalizza tracciamento pubblicitario