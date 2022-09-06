In Iran, it sentenced two LGBTQ+ activists to death

Scritto il Andrea Sanna
Sentenced to death by the absurd charge of ‘promoting homosexuality’

Zahara Sedighi-Hamedani (31) and Elham Chobdar (24) were found guilty by the Revolutionary Court of Orumiyeh (Azerbaijan province) of “corruption on earth through the promotion of homosexuality”.

Both girls are LGBTQ+ activists and fight for the civil rights of the community in countries where homosexuality is illegal and where the death penalty is risked just for being gay.

Zahra and Elham were arrested, the first on October 27 and the second girl on January 16. The activists also appeared in a BBC documentary on LGBQT+ civil rights in Iraqi Kurdistan.

News of their arrest was first reported by the Jerusalem Post last December. News that has triggered the protests of many activists and associations fighting for the civil rights of the LGBTQ+ community and Amnesty International. All united to demand the immediate release of the two activists. Then silence fell on the whole affair until the announcement of their death sentence.

Protests and pressure against the Iranian authorities resumed. Unfortunately, Iran has been using a policy of war against women and the LGBTQ+ community for some time.

The fate of the two activists Zahara Sedighi-Hamedani and Elham Chobdar may already be written.

