In Mexico, egalitarian marriage in all states

Mexico’s 32nd state finally recognized same-sex marriage as well

The last Mexican state to say ‘Yes’ to egalitarian marriage was Tamaulipas with 23 votes in favor, 12 against, and 2 abstentions.

Enrique Torre Molina, an LGBTQ+ activist, commented on the historic victory, “Today is a historic day for the LGBTQ+ community and for Mexico. From today, we and our families are more visible, more equal, in a country with more justice.”

A victory was achieved thanks to the nation’s Supreme Court of Justice, which on June 3, 2015 issued a ‘jurisprudential thesis’ in which the legal definition of marriage was changed to thus include same-sex couples.

“The whole country shines with the colors of a huge rainbow. Live the dignity and rights of all people. Love is love.”

These are the words of the Nation’s Chief Justice Arturo Zaldivar.

Congratulations on Mexico joining all those democratic nations for the recognition of same-sex marriage because love needs no label.