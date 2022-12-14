In Mexico, LGBTQ+ citizens demand a safe workplace

The world of work for LGBTQ+ citizens in Mexico is not safe

In Mexico, about 5 million citizens (5 percent of the population aged 15 and older) are part of the LGBTQ+ community, and one-third of them said they have been victims of mistreatment in their workplace or do not receive the same economic treatment as their non-LGBTQ+ colleagues.

Here is the testimony of Sashe (18), a transgender woman who, after leaving high school, had to leave her family because she felt unsafe.

She then moved to the ‘Casa Frida’ shelter (shelter for displaced LGBTQ+ and political asylum seekers) in Mexico City. The job search did not prove to be very easy.

“I constantly saw job ads for women from which I was rejected because, they said, I was not the one they were looking for,” she told Openly in an interview with ‘Casa Frida’.

A problem that the Mexican government will have to address. And although Mexico has made several strides in LGBTQ+ rights (it recognized egalitarian marriage in all of its 31 states) the LGBTQ+ community continues to experience discrimination and violence.