In Michigan Christians, and Muslims united in LGBTQ+ censorship

“They promote mental illness.” So it should ban LGBTQ+ school texts from every school

In Dearborn, a city of about 94,000 in Wayne County in the state of Michigan, about 1,000 citizens have united in a crusade against schoolbooks that address LGBTQ+ issues.

A coalition formed by religious extremists-Christians and Muslims-asking the school district to censor those texts dealing with LGBTQ+ topics that they say “promote mental illness and self-harm” and “indoctrinate children.”

A clear reference to the phantom gender theory.

Religious extremists have not limited themselves to these rants. In fact, they have accused gay people of being “pedophiles and creeps,” equating the gay lifestyle with zoophilia.

The Dearborn case in Michigan is just the latest case in this wave of censorship and cancel culture that is hitting the United States of America.

According to a recent report by the American Library Association (ALA) between January and August of this year, some 1,650 texts were challenged. Particularly books dealing with topics of race, sexuality, and with LGBTQ+ characters and themes.

A Nation that worries about taking books about racism, homophobia, and transphobia out of the hands of children because they are deemed to be dangerous but defends with a sword the right to gun ownership-the cause of countless school massacres-is a Nation that destroys its own future for a dark present of ignorance, racism, violence, and innocent blood.

