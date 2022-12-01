In the English Premier League, two footballers make a couple

Scritto il Andrea Sanna
In England’s top soccer league, two players from one team would also pair up in life

The English tabloid, The Sun, reported the news. The two footballers would come out to the entire team and club.

And although nothing has changed within the team and society, the two footballers preferred to avoid coming out publicly for fear of the reaction of their fans.

“They do not need to hide from their teammates, and why would they do that?”

According to a voice very close to the two players, no one within the society would be upset by that romantic relationship.

“Although neither of them is ashamed. They waited for a possible public coming out.”

The world of soccer, which has always been considered a homophobic sport, is gradually opening up to the LGBQT+ world not only in demonstrations against homotransfobia but also with the coming out of some soccer players.

Small signs that give hope.

