In the UK, 1 in 5 LGBTQ+ people have undergone conversion practices

The highest rates among transgender and non-binary people

The highest rates among transgender and non-binary people A recent study by the Galop Association (a leading anti-abuse charity for LGBTQ+ people) uncovered dramatic data: 1 in 5 LGBTQ+ people have undergone the treatments of conversion practices.

The research showed that the most affected are transgender people at 43% and non-binary people at 36%.

Conversion practices have no scientific basis and are condemned by health experts worldwide and the World Health Organization itself.

They are basic physical and psychological torture of LGBTQ+ people. Some nations (still very few) have passed Laws to ban these practices. In the UK, the banning of these practices has been spending for 5 years.

Below are some testimonies of victims of reparative therapies reported to Galop Association.

“My mother tried to make me date men when I was with a woman, exposed me to images of male genitalia, heterosexual sex acts and pornography to ‘fix’ me, and threatened to poison my food regularly when I refused to break up with my girlfriend.”

Most people (56 percent) who these practices had tortured said their family forced them.

“I was told I could not be gay while living under my father’s roof, and I was kicked out of the house the week I turned 16.”

A sharply deteriorating situation for Britain’s LGBTQ+ community, while the London government continues to pretend nothing is happening.

