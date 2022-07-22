In the United States, a Law to protect egalitarian marriage

The U.S. Supreme Court’s attack on egalitarian marriage has not been downplayed

The House of Representatives passed the inclusive bill to protect egalitarian marriage: the Respect For Marriage Act.

A total of 267 representatives voted in favour of the bill while 157 voted against its passage. The surprise was the favourable vote of 47 Republican representatives.

This is the first passage. In fact, to become a Federal Law, it will also have to be approved by the Senate and this is where the situation becomes more dangerous. The gap between Democrats and Republicans is quite narrow, so to pass, many Republican senators would have to vote for it. Nothing is a foregone conclusion.

Should the bill pass, the “Respect For Marriage Act” would become for all intents and purposes, a Federal Law that would grant LGBTQ+ couples greater protections at the Federal level, in addition, the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act considered only marriage celebrated between a man and a woman will be repealed.

Protection that would bring greater protection of same-sex marriage to the United States of America, increasingly a Taliban Nation.

