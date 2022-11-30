India, court reunites Fatima and Adhila

Although gay unions are not recognized in India, a judge has reunited a gay couple

Free to love each other, thanks to a judge’s decision. In June this year, Fatima and Adhila’s respective families learned of their love affair and cohabitation.

A relationship disliked by their respective families.

Fatima Noora’s family ended that relationship by kidnapping and abducting their daughter for several days. A kidnapping that was short-lived, thanks to her partner’s complaint to the authorities and the judge’s decision to reunite them, moving back in together.

The two girls told the BBC about their misadventure with a happy ending and their desire to start a family: “Married not yet, but one day we would love to.”

In India, homosexuality was decriminalized in 2008, but civil unions and same-sex marriages have not yet been recognized.

A small oasis of happiness within a still difficult context for India’s LGBTQ+ community.