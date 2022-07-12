Iraq is ready to reinstate the crime of homosexuality

Iraq’s LGBTQ+ community is at risk after the announcement of a possible law to make homosexuality illegal

Iraq is preparing to make homosexuality (again) a crime punishable by law. And to think that in 1969, it abolished the crime of homosexuality.

On 8 July, the Iraqi Parliamentary Judicial Commission decided the planning a new criminalization of homosexuality throughout Iraq.

The confirmation came from Aref al-Hamami – MP of the ‘State of Law’ coalition.

“It has been decided within the Parliament to collect signatures to legislate on a Law banning homosexuality in Iraq. Legal provisions that will prevent homosexuality and its associated perversions” will reinforce this Law.

A decision that has alarmed the Iraqi LGBTQ+ movement, in fact, Amir Ashour – head of the LGBTQ+ Iraqueer group – has raised a cry for help from the international community.

“The Iraq government is using its hatred for LGBTQ+ people to distract citizens from their inability to form a government and provide services. The international community must put pressure on Iraq immediately. The lives of LGBTQ+ people and the future of the Queer movement are at stake”.

The situation in Iraq could turn Iraq into another state homophobic nation. And it is for this reason that the international community must not look the other way.

