Israel premier’s first time at LGBTQ+ event

Andrea Sanna
The Times of Israel reported Israeli Prime Minister Lapid’s presence at an LGBTQ+ event

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid spoke at the 20th-anniversary conference of the gay movement (Israel Gay Youth), which fights in defence of LGBTQ+ civil rights.

”Every person has the fundamental right to be a parent and to form a family.”

This is the first case of a prime minister taking part in an LGBTQ+ public demonstration.

”My government is determined to fight against any form of violence or hatred against the LGBTQ+ community. Homophobes and racists are losing their game.”

In early 2022, the Ministry of Health of the government led by Prime Minister Yair Lapid granted the possibility of becoming parents through surrogacy to several categories that had been precluded, such as single men, same-sex couples, and even transgender people.

This is a breakthrough for the Lapid government. In fact, at first for LGBTQ+ rights, each party in the coalition had its own idea and in the end, nothing was decided.

