Mexican national soccer team fined for homophobic chants at Qatar 2022

FIFA has fined the Mexican Football Association for homophobic chants by its own fans

This time, FIFA did not turn a blind eye to homophobia by fans. During the group stage of Qatar 2022, Mexico faced Poland and Saudi Arabia, and on these two occasions, Mexican fans chanted homophobic chants.

A fact that did not go unnoticed by FIFA, which had communicated with the World Cup still in progress about an investigation “based on Article 13 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.”

And a few days ago came the condemnation.

“The FIFA Disciplinary Committee sanctioned the Mexican Football Federation with a fine of CHF 100,000 and a match in a FIFA competition to be played behind closed doors by its men’s national soccer team (suspended for a probationary period) for violation of Article 13 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code (discrimination) considering Mexican fans’ chants during Mexico Vs Poland and Saudi Arabia Vs Mexico for the FIFA World Cup.”

However, FIFA has also sanctioned other federations such as Ecuador, Serbia, Argentina, and Croatia for violating Article 13 of the organization’s Disciplinary Code.

Homophobia in soccer is nothing new; in fact, most people consider soccer to be a masculine and manly sport, unsuitable for women and gays.

Fortunately, more and more soccer clubs and federations are activating zero tolerance against such cases of homophobia by people who cannot be called true fans.