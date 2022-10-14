Mexico votes in favour of a ban on reparative therapies

The Mexican Parliament has taken a step forward in banning reparative therapies
The Senate of Mexico voted with 69 votes in favour, 2 against and 16 abstentions the green light to the BILL that prohibits reparative therapies against gays and trans.
Velma of Scooby-Doo is officially a lesbian
A practice, that of the phantom reparative therapies devoid of any scientific foundation that should–according to disturbed minds–of the many homotransphobic groups to ‘heal’ gays and trans people and ‘transform’ them into heterosexuals.
This is the first passage in the Chamber, now after the approval of the Senate, it will be the House to transform it into a State Law, after 4 years from the presentation of the DDL.
In France, trans students will choose their name
If approved, Mexico would join the other nations that have banned the use of reparative therapies: Germany, Malta, Canada, Australia, Argentina, France, New Zealand and Ecuador.