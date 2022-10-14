Mexico votes in favour of a ban on reparative therapies

The Mexican Parliament has taken a step forward in banning reparative therapies

The Senate of Mexico voted with 69 votes in favour, 2 against and 16 abstentions the green light to the BILL that prohibits reparative therapies against gays and trans.

A practice, that of the phantom reparative therapies devoid of any scientific foundation that should–according to disturbed minds–of the many homotransphobic groups to ‘heal’ gays and trans people and ‘transform’ them into heterosexuals.

This is the first passage in the Chamber, now after the approval of the Senate, it will be the House to transform it into a State Law, after 4 years from the presentation of the DDL.

If approved, Mexico would join the other nations that have banned the use of reparative therapies: Germany, Malta, Canada, Australia, Argentina, France, New Zealand and Ecuador.