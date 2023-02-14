New coming out in soccer: Jakub Jankto

Czech midfielder (27) Jakub Jankto has publicly come out

”Hello, I am Jakub Jankto. I am gay and I don’t want to hide anymore. Like everyone else, I have my strengths, my weaknesses, a family, my friends, and a job that I have been doing at my best for years, with serenity, professionalism, and passion. Like everyone else, I also want to live my life in freedom. Without fear. Without prejudice. Without violence. But with love.”

This is the message of the midfielder on loan from Sparta Prague since 2022, (on loan from Getafe) and the Czech Republic national soccer team.

He was born in Prague on January 19, 1996, and grew up in the youth ranks of Sparta Prague. He will later play in the Italian Football Championship and join Sparta Prague.

He is one of the few soccer players to declare himself gay and still active.

Many reactions from the soccer world to Jakub Jankto’s coming out.

“Jakub spoke openly about his sexual orientation with the management, coach and teammates some time ago. Everything else is about his personal life: no further comments and no more questions. You have our support. Live life, Jakub. Nothing else matters.”

(Sparta Prague)

“Our utmost respect and unconditional support!”

(Getafe – company that holds Jacub’s card)

“Nothing changes for us. Live your life, Jakub.”

(Czech Republic National Football Team)

FIFA (the top soccer body) and UEFA (Union of European Football Associations) also wanted to give their support to Jakub Jankto.

“We are all with you, Jakub. Soccer is for everyone.”

(FIFA)

“Well done, Jakub. You are a true inspiration and European soccer is with you.”

(UEFA)

The Premier League (British Football League) commented, “We are with you, Jakub. Soccer is for everyone.” The Swedish Football Association: “Thank you Jakub for your courage: being able to openly love who you want should be obvious. All of us in soccer have a responsibility to create an environment where you can be yourself.”

Czech footballer Jakub Jankto is the father of a child, only 3 years old, with his ex-partner Marketa Ottomanska, who, when interviewed about the coming-out affair, reserved words of affection for her former partner.

“He is one of the first footballers to do so. They usually find the courage at the end of their careers. We broke up in 2021, but today I am really proud of him. He was afraid that people would not accept him and he suffered insults and threats. Now, fortunately, he has freed himself and I am sure he will be comfortable and happy and those who love him will understand that he is the same person as before.”

