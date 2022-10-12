Palestine beheaded a young gay refugee in Israel

A tragic story that lays bare the dark side of religious extremism in Palestine

Ahmad Abu Murkhiyeh (25) was violently killed. Beheaded in the West Bank city of Hebron.

He was an asylum seeker–as reported by Channel 12–who had been living in Israel for about 2 years, after being removed from the territory of Palestine on the decision of the Palestinian authorities themselves for a “clear and very high risk to his safety”.

The Palestinian authorities have arrested the only suspect in the murder of a young member of the Palestinian LGBTQ+ community.

It arrested the man not far from the scene of the crime, also before being stopped by the police, he published on the web the video of the murder.

According to a first reconstruction–neither denied nor confirmed–the boy was kidnapped and then taken to Hebron to be killed.

The founder of the organization Al-Bayt al-Mukhtalif, Rita Petrenko, about the killing of Ahmad Abu Murkhiyeh.

“He was an extremely intelligent person, a hard worker and an idealist. I regret I was not able to arrange his move to Canada in time before his life was brutally taken away from him.”

The Palestinian authorities could not clarify whether there is any link between the victim and his executioner. The investigation is just beginning.