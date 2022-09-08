Peppa Pig and the first gay family

News with controversy about the famous British children’s animated series Peppa Pig

The first rainbow family has entered the world of Peppa Pig. Unleashing was always a useless controversy. British animators Mark Baker and Neville Astley created the animated series for preschoolers in 2004, becoming over the years an animated series much appreciated and followed by children all over the world.

Now – as reported by the BBC – the appearance of the first rainbow family in the last episode was broadcast yesterday.

Penny Polar Bear is a new friend of Peppa Pig, as well as a new character from the animated series, who said about her family: “I live with my mom and the other mom. One mom is a doctor and the other cooks spaghetti. And I love spaghetti.”

Peppa Pig’s Rainbow breakthrough has sparked many protests from many viewers and parents, as opposed to the mere idea that their children can see a family made up of people of the same sex.

On Twitter, those against, such as this user who wrote: “Lesbians in Peppa Pig… children’s programs can’t just be for kids.”

And those in favour like this viewer, who instead sided in favour of Peppa Pig’s LGBTQ+ turn: “My children saw the first homosexual couple on Peppa Pig and the world is not over.”

When LGBTQ+ civil rights become part of the children’s world – through animated or television series – someone always unleashes war between those in favour and those against, as happened for the Disney animated series ‘DuckTales’.

Also on that occasion to unleash the two factions, the introduction in the animated series of a Rainbow family, but in that case, it was composed of two men, but for Disney, it was not the first gay-friendly case, in fact, in the circles of the extreme right and in Christian extremist circles, Disney is seen as the absolute evil. A society that works on behalf of Satan to divert young minds with gender theory.

Different speech for Peppa Pig. Two years ago, there was a collection of signatures to ask the authors of Peppa Pig to introduce “a family of same-sex parents”. The petition collected about 24 thousand adhesions to support the Rainbow breakthrough, which took place just yesterday.

And in fact, the right way to raise awareness among the new generations against homotransphobia and racism is precise to make known the normality of the LGBTQ+ world through culture and education, but also with cartoons.