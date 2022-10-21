Peppa Pig is an instrument of war in Russia

The helmet was put on by a Russian politician

Alexander Khinshtein, Russian MP during a public meeting accused Media such as Peppa Pig and South Park of being “an instrument of hybrid warfare.”

And only because -according to him- they depict LGBTQ+ themes.

“We have to protect our society and our children. Let me show you what kind of propaganda is already being used in our society.”

After this statement, he showed his presentation.

Images of ‘Call me by your name’, ‘South Park’, and of course ‘Peppa Pig’. And for the British cartoon, enjoyed by millions of children around the world, he pointed out that: “In one episode, a polar bear is drawing a picture of his family and says, I live with my mom and my other mom.”

A homophobic delusion that is unfortunately commonplace in Russia (and other nations). Although homosexuality has been legal since 1993, LGBTQ+ people have no legal protection; the law does not punish, in fact, hate and gender identity crimes.

While Law prohibits it to support the struggle for LGBTQ+ civil rights.