Qatar 2022 gay boy raped by police

Qatar proves itself -once again- a homotranssphobic nation

Qatar is a homotransphobic and misogynistic country. And it has never been a mystery. Now even the former father-master of FIFA, Blatter has publicly apologized for awarding the 2022 World Cup to Qatar.

An apology that comes belatedly and smacks of hypocrisy. Someone gave simply the awarding of the 2022 World Cup to Qatar as a matter of money. Little did it matter that in that nation, civil rights are waste paper.

Ali gay man -of Filipino origin – had moved to Doha in the hope of a better future but found hell.

Homosexuality in Qatar is a crime punishable by prison terms and even the death penalty. And authorities monitor the various gay dating apps, creating fake profiles with which to lure victims, arrest them, and torture them to force them to reveal the names of other gays.

Ali, despite taking precautions, fell into the police trap. After making a hotel appointment with a partner, he found six police officers waiting for him.

In that situation, he offered no resistance, partly because it would have been useless, although he thought about escaping through the window. “I really wanted to jump down, but I couldn’t, the building was too high, and I was surrounded.”

Once he was pinned down, “They caught me and threw me on the bed. Then they raped me.”

Ali was held in a cell for a day and then deported to his native Philippines

A dramatic story that we can say ‘ended well,’ given the Laws in place against homosexuality.