Rainbow flag on top of ‘Vladimir Putin’ mountain

Scritto il Andrea Sanna
Rainbow flag on top of 'Vladimir Putin' mountain

The Pink Summits collective has hoisted a rainbow flag on a very special mountaintop

Pink Summits has pledged to hoist a Rainbow flag on the highest peaks on every continent (including Everest), and their latest venture took them to Kyrgyzstan.

Russia, first ‘yes’ from Duma for new anti-LGBTQ+ reform

A former republic of the Soviet Union, Kyrgyzstan, is an Asian nation located right on the ‘Silk Road’ that connected the East with the West. And it is here at the Tien Shan mountain range. There is a mountain dedicated to the Russian president, Vladimir Putin.

On February 17, 2011, the national government named that peak-first unnamed to the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin.

Farewell to Lesly Jordan, star of ‘Will & Grace’ and ‘Call Me Kat’

A feat that could have had a different ending. In fact, as the group of climbers was crossing the border between Georgia and Russia, Russian intelligence stopped and interrogated them.

Here is what was reported to GayCittes by Pink Summits founder Dastan Kasmamytov: “I’m sure they Googled my last name in advance and asked very personal questions. They also made homophobic and sexist jokes. I had to delete all the gay content from my cell phone, fearing they would check it.”

In the end, he and another mountaineer were detained for 6 hours and then released, allowing them to continue their mission.

Peppa Pig is an instrument of war in Russia

This all happened on August 7, although it was only made public today.

This was a demonstration action against the continued restrictions and attacks on the LGBTQ+ community by the Moscow government.

The Duma recently passed a bill that further tightens anti-LGBTQ+ measures in Russia, affecting even foreign nationals present on its soil. It will now have to pass through the other branch of the Russian Parliament and then be approved by President Vladimir Putin himself.

Surely, given the state homophobia in Russia, it will become Law soon.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

A note to our visitors

This website has updated its privacy policy in compliance with changes to European Union data protection law, for all members globally. We’ve also updated our Privacy Policy to give you more information about your rights and responsibilities with respect to your privacy and personal information. Please read this to review the updates about which cookies we use and what information we collect on our site. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our updated privacy policy.

Tema Seamless Keith, sviluppato da Altervista

Apri un sito e guadagna con Altervista - Disclaimer - Segnala abuso - Notifiche Push - Privacy Policy - Personalizza tracciamento pubblicitario