Rainbow flag on top of ‘Vladimir Putin’ mountain

The Pink Summits collective has hoisted a rainbow flag on a very special mountaintop

Pink Summits has pledged to hoist a Rainbow flag on the highest peaks on every continent (including Everest), and their latest venture took them to Kyrgyzstan.

A former republic of the Soviet Union, Kyrgyzstan, is an Asian nation located right on the ‘Silk Road’ that connected the East with the West. And it is here at the Tien Shan mountain range. There is a mountain dedicated to the Russian president, Vladimir Putin.

On February 17, 2011, the national government named that peak-first unnamed to the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin.

A feat that could have had a different ending. In fact, as the group of climbers was crossing the border between Georgia and Russia, Russian intelligence stopped and interrogated them.

Here is what was reported to GayCittes by Pink Summits founder Dastan Kasmamytov: “I’m sure they Googled my last name in advance and asked very personal questions. They also made homophobic and sexist jokes. I had to delete all the gay content from my cell phone, fearing they would check it.”

In the end, he and another mountaineer were detained for 6 hours and then released, allowing them to continue their mission.

This all happened on August 7, although it was only made public today.

This was a demonstration action against the continued restrictions and attacks on the LGBTQ+ community by the Moscow government.

The Duma recently passed a bill that further tightens anti-LGBTQ+ measures in Russia, affecting even foreign nationals present on its soil. It will now have to pass through the other branch of the Russian Parliament and then be approved by President Vladimir Putin himself.

Surely, given the state homophobia in Russia, it will become Law soon.