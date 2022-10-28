Russia, first ‘yes’ from Duma for new anti-LGBTQ+ reform

The war against the LGBTQ+ community in Russia is growing more dangerous

Russia’s Ria Novosti news agency reported on the new draft law that further tightens anti-LGBTQ+ propaganda regulations, currently in place in Russia since 2013.

If this homotransphobic Law–approved by the State Duma – is passed, Russian citizens risk a fine of up to 5 million rubles (about $81,000) “for promoting LGBTQ+ people” and a fine of up to 10 million rubles (about $162,000) “for promoting pedophilia.”

While for foreign nationals in Russia, the penalties comprise a fine of 400 thousand rubles (about $6,480), 15 days in jail, or deportation from Russia.

The war in Ukraine made this escalation possible, which catalyzed the attention and interest of the media and the Russian population itself.

A Law–according to the Kremlin–that should prevent the publicizing of those behaviors deemed not in line with the values of the traditional family (man and woman). And not only in the presence of minors.

Now that the State Duma has given it the green light, the Law will have to be approved by the Federal Council of Russia and signed by the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin. And given the strong anti-LGBTQ+ policy, there will be no problem.

The next step may be to make LGBTQ+ citizens illegal, with arrests, violence, and (perhaps) re-education camps.

And we may not even be that far from that day.

When Hell will descend to Earth.