Russia, stop the dissemination of books deemed LGBTQ+

A new piece in Russia’s crusade against the LGBTQ+ community

Russia’s communications authority–Roskomnadzor–has applied to the Russian Book Union, the dissemination of texts and books that, according to their canons of censorship, would promote “non-traditional sexual relations”.

This request would be in line with the Law–passed in 2013–which provides for a ban on any form of promotion of LGBTQ+ issues. It passed the Act with the aim of ‘protecting minors from information that promotes the denial of traditional family values.’

As soon as the law went into effect in 2013, activist Dmitry Isakov was arrested in Kazan for displaying a sign reading ‘Freedom for Gays and Lesbians of Russia.’ Since that day, there has been no shortage of other arrests, jail sentences or simple fines against activists fighting to support LGBTQ+ civil rights.

Before books and texts, anti-LGBTQ+ censorship lashed out at some popular video games. In 2014, with The Sims 4 because it allowed same-sex relationships, while in 2016 it was the turn of FIFA 7 simply because it allowed users to make their virtual soccer players wear rainbow laces.