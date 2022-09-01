Sant Kims and Nevis lifted the ban on same-sex relationships

In the Caribbean, something is changing for LGBTQ+ civil rights

In Saint Kims and Nevis, there was still a law – a legacy of British colonialism – which prohibited homosexual romantic relationships. Cancelled on August 29 by the Supreme Court of the Eastern Caribbean.

The Supreme Court upheld Jamal Jeffers’ motion, challenging sections 56 and 57 of the Offenses Against The Persons Act. Articles criminalizing consensual romantic relationships between adult persons of the same sex.

Judge Trevor Ward in his ruling stated that these two particular sections (56 and 57): “They are not reasonably justified in a democratic society if they prescribe sexual acts between consenting adults in private, which do not involve any element of public conduct or harm or sexual acts with minors. If it criminalizes the private lives of gay people, the Law is excessive and arbitrary.”

A law legacy of the British colonial period that sentenced to prison sentences (maximum 10 years) with or without forced labour.

This is a historic ruling for the entire Caribbean LGBTQ+ community. Let us not forget that many nations (members of the British Commonwealth) continue to maintain laws criminalizing homosexuality.

Unfortunately, there are still seven Caribbean countries where homosexuality is punished criminally: Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Recently, the BBC broadcast the report ‘Tom Daley: Illegal To Be Me’ starring Tom Daley – Olympic gold medal diver Tokyo 2021 – on the situation of LGBTQ+ civil rights in the British Commonwealth, where homophobic laws are still in force.