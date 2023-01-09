Scotland against conversion therapy and the Christian Institute

Scritto il Andrea Sanna
Scotland against conversion therapy and the Christian Institute

The Christian Institute extremist group Christian Institute will give battle the government in Edinburgh

Scotland is working on a Bill that would ban the practice of conversion therapies against LGBTQ+ people.

Scotland, its Trans Self-Determination Bill is not a danger to women

A decision that has sparked the anger of Catholic extremists such as the Christian Institute association, which announced in the event of passage of the Bill, to take legal action against the government in Edinburgh.
The goal of the lawsuit? To overturn the eventual ban on conversion therapies.

Spain moving toward self-determination for transgender citizens

The Edinburgh government’s plan is to ban any treatment, practice, or effort to change or suppress or eliminate a person’s sexual orientation, expression of sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression. A very comprehensive Law in defense of LGBTQ+ people.

And it is clear from the statements of the Christian Institute’s deputy director, Simon Calvert: “If the Scottish government follows the advice of its expert advisory group, it will exceed its powers and inflict the world’s most totalitarian ban on conversion therapy.”

USA, Indiana, and Florida: ‘Don’t say gay, don’t say trans’

Scotland -should it pass the Law Against Conversion Therapies- would join Greece, France, Israel, Belgium, Mexico, and Canada (nations that have banned conversion therapies since 2022) and Ireland (since 2024).

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

A note to our visitors

This website has updated its privacy policy in compliance with changes to European Union data protection law, for all members globally. We’ve also updated our Privacy Policy to give you more information about your rights and responsibilities with respect to your privacy and personal information. Please read this to review the updates about which cookies we use and what information we collect on our site. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our updated privacy policy.

Tema Seamless Keith, sviluppato da Altervista

Apri un sito e guadagna con Altervista - Disclaimer - Segnala abuso - Notifiche Push - Privacy Policy - Personalizza tracciamento pubblicitario