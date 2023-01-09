Scotland against conversion therapy and the Christian Institute

The Christian Institute extremist group Christian Institute will give battle the government in Edinburgh

Scotland is working on a Bill that would ban the practice of conversion therapies against LGBTQ+ people.

A decision that has sparked the anger of Catholic extremists such as the Christian Institute association, which announced in the event of passage of the Bill, to take legal action against the government in Edinburgh.

The goal of the lawsuit? To overturn the eventual ban on conversion therapies.

The Edinburgh government’s plan is to ban any treatment, practice, or effort to change or suppress or eliminate a person’s sexual orientation, expression of sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression. A very comprehensive Law in defense of LGBTQ+ people.

And it is clear from the statements of the Christian Institute’s deputy director, Simon Calvert: “If the Scottish government follows the advice of its expert advisory group, it will exceed its powers and inflict the world’s most totalitarian ban on conversion therapy.”

Scotland -should it pass the Law Against Conversion Therapies- would join Greece, France, Israel, Belgium, Mexico, and Canada (nations that have banned conversion therapies since 2022) and Ireland (since 2024).