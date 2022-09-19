Scotland, coming out of footballer Zander Murray

The first Scottish professional footballer to publicly come out of Zander Murray, Gala Fairydean Rovers striker, has publicly come out

Gala Fairydean Rovers striker Zander Murray has publicly come out. And he did it through a statement on the official website of his own club.

“First, it seems that the weight of the world is now behind me. The reason I did it now is twofold. First, I was on vacation and took part in a Pride.” Murray revealed, “The atmosphere was great, and everyone was just free and happy, and it was great to be just myself.”

Despite that, however, he did not want to be tagged in the photos of the Pride for fear of being discovered.

He eventually realized the chaos of his life was caused by keeping his sexual orientation hidden.

“So at that moment, I thought it might be enough. I put a post on my social media saying I was gay.”

His teammates and the Fairydean Rovers Gala society itself have openly and publicly supported him.

The team’s supporters also supported Murray’s coming out with many messages: “I wish Zander Murray nothing but happiness” and also “It’s great to see. Bravo Zander Murray”.

Another Rainbow piece in homophobic and sexist football.