Scotland, coming out of footballer Zander Murray

Scritto il Andrea Sanna
Scotland, coming out of footballer Zander Murray

The first Scottish professional footballer to publicly come out of Zander Murray, Gala Fairydean Rovers striker, has publicly come out

Gala Fairydean Rovers striker Zander Murray has publicly come out. And he did it through a statement on the official website of his own club.

“First, it seems that the weight of the world is now behind me. The reason I did it now is twofold. First, I was on vacation and took part in a Pride.” Murray revealed, “The atmosphere was great, and everyone was just free and happy, and it was great to be just myself.”

The State of Montana (USA) prohibits the exchange of birth certificates to transgender citizens

Despite that, however, he did not want to be tagged in the photos of the Pride for fear of being discovered.

He eventually realized the chaos of his life was caused by keeping his sexual orientation hidden.

“So at that moment, I thought it might be enough. I put a post on my social media saying I was gay.”

Peppa Pig and the first gay family

His teammates and the Fairydean Rovers Gala society itself have openly and publicly supported him.

The team’s supporters also supported Murray’s coming out with many messages: “I wish Zander Murray nothing but happiness” and also “It’s great to see. Bravo Zander Murray”.

Another Rainbow piece in homophobic and sexist football.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

A note to our visitors

This website has updated its privacy policy in compliance with changes to European Union data protection law, for all members globally. We’ve also updated our Privacy Policy to give you more information about your rights and responsibilities with respect to your privacy and personal information. Please read this to review the updates about which cookies we use and what information we collect on our site. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our updated privacy policy.

Tema Seamless Keith, sviluppato da Altervista

Apri un sito e guadagna con Altervista - Disclaimer - Segnala abuso - Notifiche Push - Privacy Policy - Personalizza tracciamento pubblicitario