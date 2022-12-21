Scotland, its Trans Self-Determination Bill is not a danger to women

Independent UN LGBTQ+ rights expert in favor of the Bill
The Scottish Parliament is to pass a bill that would allow transgender people to change their legal gender without a medical diagnosis, but there is no shortage of protests that see this Bill as a threat to the safety of women and girls.
According to some activists fighting for women’s rights, predatory men could use this law to gain access to LGBTQ+ spaces and in women’s prisons.
The alarm was also raised at the United Nations through a letter signed by Reem Alsalem -United Nations Special Rapporteur on Violence against Women and Girls.
“This presents risks to the safety of women in all their diversity (including women born female, trans, and gender non-conforming women).”
Taking a contrary view is the UN’s independent expert on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity, Victor Madrigal-Borloz.
“Right now, 350 million people live in legal recognition systems based on self-determination, and there is not, as far as I know, a single administrative or judicial finding that this system is actually being abused by predatory males.”
This bill-if passed-will provides that anyone 18 years old and has been living in their gender identity for three months will apply for a gender recognition certificate.
While for the 16-17 age group, the time will increase to six months.