Scotland, its Trans Self-Determination Bill is not a danger to women

Scritto il Andrea Sanna
Scotland, its Trans Self-Determination Bill is not a danger to women

Independent UN LGBTQ+ rights expert in favor of the Bill

The Scottish Parliament is to pass a bill that would allow transgender people to change their legal gender without a medical diagnosis, but there is no shortage of protests that see this Bill as a threat to the safety of women and girls.

In Mexico, LGBTQ+ citizens demand a safe workplace

According to some activists fighting for women’s rights, predatory men could use this law to gain access to LGBTQ+ spaces and in women’s prisons.

The alarm was also raised at the United Nations through a letter signed by Reem Alsalem -United Nations Special Rapporteur on Violence against Women and Girls.

“This presents risks to the safety of women in all their diversity (including women born female, trans, and gender non-conforming women).”

Barbados abolishes two anti-LGBTQ+ Laws

Taking a contrary view is the UN’s independent expert on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity, Victor Madrigal-Borloz.

“Right now, 350 million people live in legal recognition systems based on self-determination, and there is not, as far as I know, a single administrative or judicial finding that this system is actually being abused by predatory males.”

In the English Premier League, two footballers make a couple

This bill-if passed-will provides that anyone 18 years old and has been living in their gender identity for three months will apply for a gender recognition certificate.

While for the 16-17 age group, the time will increase to six months.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

A note to our visitors

This website has updated its privacy policy in compliance with changes to European Union data protection law, for all members globally. We’ve also updated our Privacy Policy to give you more information about your rights and responsibilities with respect to your privacy and personal information. Please read this to review the updates about which cookies we use and what information we collect on our site. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our updated privacy policy.

Tema Seamless Keith, sviluppato da Altervista

Apri un sito e guadagna con Altervista - Disclaimer - Segnala abuso - Notifiche Push - Privacy Policy - Personalizza tracciamento pubblicitario