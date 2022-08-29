Serbia, no Euro Pride 2022: Aleksandar Vucic’s word

Not even a few weeks away, Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic has put an end to Euro Pride 2022

The Euro Pride 2022 that was to be held by Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic has cancelled Belgrade-September live on television. The reasons for this cancellation? The new tensions between Serbia and Kosovo, and also the energy and food crisis caused by the conflict in Ukraine.

Hardly credible reasons, in fact, it was the Serbian president himself who admitted that strong pressure received from far-right parties and the Serbian Orthodox Church was behind the cancellation of the European LGBTQ+ civil rights event: “At some point, you can’t get everything.”

A decision triggered a very tough stance from the LGBTQ+ community, which despite the cancellation, will still take to the streets of Belgrade.

”The Pride ban in Serbia has been declared unconstitutional on four occasions. It is not in line with the aspirations of the Serbian people to join the European Union. The ban on Euro Pride will put Serbia even further behind in negotiations with the European Union.” This is the statement of Rémy Bonny, executive director of Forbidden Colors.

The curious fact is that Serbian President Vucic himself again gave forming the new government to outgoing Prime Minister Ana Brnabic. An avowed lesbian and the first female and homosexual politician to lead a Serbian government.