Singapore repealed the colonial anti-gay law

Singapore’s Parliament has finally repealed the Law that punished same-sex relationships

Lee Hsien Loong -Singapore’s Prime Minister-had been promising this for some time, and now Parliament has voted to repeal the Law that criminalized same sex.

A Law inherited from the British colonial period provided a maximum sentence of two years for those accused of same-sex, although it was never actively enforced.

Not only that, in fact, the House also amended the Constitution to ensure that the House is the only body with the authority to define the institution of marriage, currently recognized only between a man and a woman.

There will be no approval of gay unions soon, as society considers marriage only between a man and a woman.

However, times may mature soon, thanks to the new generation, which is increasingly attentive to civil rights.

