The Municipality of Bologna (Italy) against the homotransphobic posters of Pro Vita and Famiglia Onlus

In several Italian cities, they have been removed, in others, legal advice is being evaluated as in Bologna

The national campaign promoted by the association Pro Vita and Famiglia Onlus (an association that fights against LGBTQ+ rights, against the right to abortion and euthanasia) has ended up in the storm’s eye.

In the posters, there is the inscription: “Stop confusing the sexual identity of children. #stopgender” in the foreground a sulky child on the side, a male hand with rainbow enamel that proposes lipstick while on the other side, a female hand intent on putting a pink bow tie.

According to the promoters of Pro Vita and Famiglia Onlus, the posters would be a promotion of their initiative.

“It’s just a collection of signatures so that families can choose what their children are taught about sex education.”

While for the Mayor of Bologna, Matteo Lepore “It is discriminating and exploits children to bring forward silly ideas such as the alleged gender theory”.

Now the municipal administration has moved on to consult a lawyer to know how to remove those posters. In addition, there will be changes regarding the posting of posters. This was then declared by the Mayor, Matteo Lepore.

“We also don’t want episodes to happen again. So we are considering inserting corrections to the current rules on public billboards because between freedom of expression, always to be defended and guaranteed, and discriminatory campaigns, there is a big difference. A difference that the right does not know, or does not want to understand. In Bologna, we do not tolerate intolerance. Long live freedom. The real one. Of all for all”.

The promoters, however, say that those posters would actually also be “a message to protect children and families, a message in no case offensive or sexist or discriminatory”.

Perhaps in their ideal worldview, where only they can decide who you should love, how to educate children, and who can become parents or create a family.

Fortunately, we still live in a democracy!