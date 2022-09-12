The State of Montana (USA) prohibits the exchange of birth certificates to transgender citizens

The Republican Governor of Montana, Greg Gianforte continues his crusade against the transgender community

In May 2021, the approval of the disputed ‘Save Women’s Sport Act’. A law that prohibits participation in a team sport – and not only – by transgender girls and women.

And also in that year – not yet happy – he introduced new obstacles to the transgender community, forcing them to submit an order to the court that found out the surgery for the change of gender.

Now – since September 9 – it will be impossible for transgender citizens to legally change their gender identity.

It can only change birth certificates in certain situations, such as in the event of a ‘data entry error’.

This situation is leading the State of Montana into a dark obscurantist future, not only for the transgender community but for all Democratic citizens who believe in civil rights and the freedom to be themselves.

Shawn Reagok of the Montana Human Rights Network on Republican Governor Greg Gianforte’s latest anti-transgender move: “They went against the advice of affected physical and mental health experts, teachers, parents, and community members.”