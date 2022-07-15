Thousands of Budapest Pride to say ‘no’ to ‘LGBTQ+ propaganda’ law

While the government in Bucharest considers an anti-LGBTQ+ law, thousands take to the streets for Pride

An estimated 10,000 people took part in the Pride in Bucharest, Romania, while the organizers put the number at 15,000.

A Pride celebrated while the Bucharest government is planning to definitively approve a law–already approved by the Senate–that mirrors, in many points, the anti-LGBTQ+ propaganda laws already approved in Russia and Hungary.

A Law prohibiting all forms of the so-called and non-existent ‘LGBTQ+ propaganda’. Not only that, but restrictions on marches and any LGBTQ+ themed public events could also be passed.

In Romania, homosexuality has been decriminalized, and a lot has been done in terms of civil rights, but society is still very conservative, which is why same-sex marriages and civil unions are still forbidden. And the temptation to turn Romania into a homophobic nation like Russia and Hungary is very strong.

A transformation that absolutely must be stopped by the European Union.

