Tom Daley and homophobia in the British Commonwealth

Photo by Gay Times

British diver presents his documentary on homophobia in British Commonwealth countries

Tom Daley–gold medalist at Tokyo 2021–despite his sabbatical from the diving board, has not given up his battle in favor of LGBTQ+ civil rights.

During the opening ceremony of the traditional Commonwealth Games 2022, Tom Daley and four other flag bearers proudly waved the ‘Progress Pride’ flag to the applause of the audience–and that connect from home–at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.

”It was not the easiest thing to cross the line because initially, they were quite reluctant to the idea of him taking such an important role in the ceremony,” Tom Daley recalled to the British magazine Gay Times, which dedicated its cover and an interesting article to him.

In the article in question, Tom Daley talks about his collaboration with the BBC to produce the documentary ‘Tom Daley: Illegal To Be Me’ in which he addresses homophobia in the countries that are part of the British Commonwealth. Of the 54 nations that are part of the British Commonwealth, 35 of them still penalize homosexuality–Brunei and northern Nigeria have the death penalty–a legacy of the British colonial era. Let us not forget that the United Kingdom decriminalized homosexuality in the 20th Century: in 1967 in England and Wales, in 1981 in Scotland, and in 1982 in Northern Ireland.