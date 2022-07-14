Tom Daley, was awarded the Order of the British Empire

Prince Charles awarded British Olympic diver Tom Daley the OBE

The official ceremony was held at Windsor Castle, where Prince Charles–representing Queen Elizabeth II–honoured Tom Daley with the title of Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, in the presence of his husband Dustin Lance Black.

Honour for ‘services to diving, LGBTQ+ rights and charity’.

On his Instagram profile, Tom Daley shared some anecdotes about the investiture ceremony, claiming to have joked with the heir to the British throne, Prince Charles, and talked to him about the ‘secrets’ of knitting.

King George V established the honour in 1917. Still, only thanks to the current Queen Elizabeth II has it come back by awarding British citizens who have brought prestige to the UK from culture to sport.

Congratulations to Tom Daley!

On sale at Amazon The United States. A group of friends and an association that cultivates ethnic discrimination, racial superiority, and the fight against any diversity as essential pillars of its doctrine. These are the main elements of this multi-faceted novel, at times raw and hard, far from pity and useless turns of phrase, in which extreme fanaticism leads a father to desire the evil of his homosexual son, to the point of acting personally for the annihilation of this inclination. Yet “REDEMPTION DAYS” is not a novel that takes away space for hope, the same feeling that will take possession of the protagonist’s page after page, directing them to arrive very differently from the departure, a goal in which ideas change, the true virtues emerge, evil and perversions are finally removed, to achieve so, in different ways, their individual redemption.