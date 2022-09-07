UK new Prime Minister Liz Truss and the LGBTQ+ community

Photo: Liz Tess by Simon Dawson / Contains public sector information licensed under the Open Government Licence v3.0.

How will the new British Prime Minister Liz Truss relate to civil rights and the entire LGBQT+ community?

On 6 September, Queen Elizabeth II received the new British Prime Minister Liz Truss at Balmoral Castle in Scotland for her investiture. A tradition that after 70 years of the reign of Queen Elizabeth II did not take place at Buckingham Palace, the official residence of the sovereign in London.

Her appointment was no surprise. In fact, all the bookmakers gave her a winner. And now, Liz Truss is the third woman to hold the post of Prime Minister (after Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May) and the 56th Minister in British history.

Before it appointed you to the post of Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, what positions did you hold? Liz Truss (47) served from 2021 to 2022 as Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, the Commonwealth of Development and the UK’s Minister for Women and Equal Opportunities.

The United Kingdom, between Brexit, COVID-19 and the war in Ukraine, with its energy crisis and skyrocketing inflation, stands on a powder keg. Workers’ agitations are now on the agenda, but the new prime minister already has clear ideas in terms of both domestic policy (Margaret Thatcher-style measures) and foreign policy (unconditional support for Ukraine and a head-on confrontation with Vladimir Putin’s Russia). What about LGBTQ+ civil rights?

When she held the position of UK Minister for Women and Equal Opportunities, Liz Tess did little for the LGBTQ+ community. If the battle for the abolition of reparative therapies was his flagship policy, it did not lead to any law banning their use in the UK. Not only that, in fact, she had previously stated that she was “absolutely committed to a ban that will ensure that LGBT people can live their lives free from the threat of harm or abuse while protecting freedom of speech and protecting children under 18 from being channelled into irreversible decisions about their future”.

A decision that would penalize transgender minors and their families.

In terms of same-sex marriage – as reported by GayTimes – it has always voted in favour. So there should be no problems, though. In terms of rights for transgender citizens, Prime Minister Truss finds herself on the other side of the barricade.

Although she said she “has full respect for transgender people,” during the election campaign for the prime minister, she said that “trans women are not women.”

A very ambiguous situation that worries the LGBTQ+ community that after Boris Johnson – very transphobic – has to face the unknown Truss.