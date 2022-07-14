Ukraine may consider gay marriage

The collection of signatures for the legalization of same-sex marriage has exceeded all expectations

Over 28 thousand signatures in support of same-sex marriage should help the Ukrainian LGBTQ+ cause. The threshold was 25,000 signatures, so we can speak of a big success, given also the ongoing war.

Now Ukraine’s incumbent president, Volodymyr Zelensky, will have 10 days to respond to his citizens, but it is not certain whether there will be a change to the current law or which side he decides on.

Although homosexuality is not illegal in Ukraine, there is only–since 2015–an Anti-Discrimination Law. No gay marriage, adoptions, or even civil unions. So co-ownership–for example–between gay couples is not allowed, as reported by Gay Times.

Despite everything, however, the majority of the Ukrainian LGBTQ+ community denounces a hostile climate towards them. Let us also remember that by now in Ukraine–because of the war against Russia–all opposition has been outlawed, such as the Ukrainian Communist Party, and that many journalists, activists of opposition parties and ordinary citizens critical of Zelensky’s government have been arrested and convicted as traitors. And among them are also many members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Representative is the case of transgender people, men and women, who tried to flee Ukraine a month after the invasion by the Russian army but were blocked and rejected at the border because their passports still bore the old data.

So the Ukrainian road to LGBTQ+ civil rights recognition is still a long one.

On sale at Amazon The United States. A group of friends and an association that cultivates ethnic discrimination, racial superiority, and the fight against any diversity as essential pillars of its doctrine. These are the main elements of this multi-faceted novel, at times raw and hard, far from pity and useless turns of phrase, in which extreme fanaticism leads a father to desire the evil of his homosexual son, to the point of acting personally for the annihilation of this inclination. Yet “REDEMPTION DAYS” is not a novel that takes away space for hope, the same feeling that will take possession of the protagonist’s page after page, directing them to arrive very differently from the departure, a goal in which ideas change, the true virtues emerge, evil and perversions are finally removed, to achieve so, in different ways, their individual redemption.