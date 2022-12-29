USA, Indiana, and Florida: ‘Don’t say gay, don’t say trans’

The Republican-led state of Indiana is poised to pass its own homotransphobic law similar to Florida’s

The year 2023 in the state of Indiana could open with the passage of a homotransphobic law very similar to the one in place in Florida, “Don’t Say Gay, Don’t Say Trans.”

A law that restricts and bans any discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in Indiana public schools. In perfect line with the one passed by Florida.

Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay, Don’t Say Trans” (July 1, 2022) bans any school discussion of LGBQT+ topics. Not only that, in fact, if any parents find out that they have taught their children things banned by “Don’t Say Gay, Don’t Say Trans” during class, they can sue school districts.

In October, the Republican Party had speculated about extending the “Don’t Say Gay, Don’t Say Trans” law to the entire United States of America

Fortunately, this idea has not materialized, at least for the time being.