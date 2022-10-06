Velma of Scooby-Doo is officially a lesbian

Velma of Scooby-Doo is officially a lesbian

Finally, came the confirmation of what fans already suspected for years

This is nothing new for Scooby-Doo fans, but now it’s official.

In the new film in Hanna & Barbera’s historic 1969 animated series, titled “Trick of Treat Scooby-Doo,” Velma will be struck by Coco Diablo, a costume designer.

We said that Velma’s homosexuality was certainly not a mystery for fans of the series, but over the years we have tried to keep it hidden, as stated by James Gunn, screenwriter of the first Scooby-Doo films.

“In 2001, Velma was explicitly gay in my initial script. But the production kept the waters calm, making it ambiguous (version shot), then nothing (released version) and eventually with a boyfriend (sequel).”

And now, Velma is finally free to be herself and to love.

Over the years, many animated series have introduced LGBQT+ characters to reveal the sexual orientation of historical characters. Not only that, in fact, the introduction in the cast of gay families is recent, as happened recently in the British animated series for children Peppa Pig’.

Although the road to acceptance of LGBQT+ characters is still uphill.



