Women’s rugby, Laure Sansus and Pauline Bourdon soon married

The two rugby players of the national team French have formalized their sentimental relationship

Luare Sansus (28 years old) and Pauline Bourdon (26 years old) are two rugby players of the French national team, and this period they are in New Zealand for the World Cup.

A couple on the playing field, and in real life, as told by themselves in Midi Olypique.

Their love was born three years ago and now they are thinking about marriage. And it is a story lived publicly.

“Those who asked questions always had answers. But now we have reached a turning point in our lives, we have projects together. So let everyone know, including the great audience: I don’t think this will disturb anyone.”

At the news of their romantic relationship, their teammates immediately congratulated the new couple. And that’s not all.

“One will be our wedding witness, another will take care of the wedding party. It’s fortunate to share our emotions.”



