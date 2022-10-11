Women’s rugby, Laure Sansus and Pauline Bourdon soon married

Scritto il Andrea Sanna

The two rugby players of the national team French have formalized their sentimental relationship

Luare Sansus (28 years old) and Pauline Bourdon (26 years old) are two rugby players of the French national team, and this period they are in New Zealand for the World Cup.

A couple on the playing field, and in real life, as told by themselves in Midi Olypique.

Velma of Scooby-Doo is officially a lesbian

Their love was born three years ago and now they are thinking about marriage. And it is a story lived publicly.

“Those who asked questions always had answers. But now we have reached a turning point in our lives, we have projects together. So let everyone know, including the great audience: I don’t think this will disturb anyone.”

In France, trans students will choose their name

At the news of their romantic relationship, their teammates immediately congratulated the new couple. And that’s not all.

 “One will be our wedding witness, another will take care of the wedding party. It’s fortunate to share our emotions.”


Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

A note to our visitors

This website has updated its privacy policy in compliance with changes to European Union data protection law, for all members globally. We’ve also updated our Privacy Policy to give you more information about your rights and responsibilities with respect to your privacy and personal information. Please read this to review the updates about which cookies we use and what information we collect on our site. By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to our updated privacy policy.

Tema Seamless Keith, sviluppato da Altervista

Apri un sito e guadagna con Altervista - Disclaimer - Segnala abuso - Notifiche Push - Privacy Policy - Personalizza tracciamento pubblicitario