Yasmin Finney: “I would like to be the first trans-Bond Girl”

The Heartstopper actress has launched an interesting and inclusive proposal to James Bond

British actress Yasmin Finney (18) star of the popular television series Heartstopper, produced by streaming platform Netflix, told The Mirror that she is a fan of Her Majesty’s secret agent, James Bond.

“I would love to be a trans Bond girl or just a Bond girl in general. I love James Bond. Every time I watch a Bond movie, I think I would love to be that sexy, cool Bond girl that has never been done before.” Yasmine Finney

Not just James Bond. On the 60th anniversary of the historic British television series ‘Doctor Who’ (2023), the actress will play the role of Rose, a new character.